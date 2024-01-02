Refuge to host guided snowshoe walks

The Kenai National Wildlife Refuge will begin hosting free guided snowshoe walks on Jan. 6 at the Refuge Visitor Center. The twice-weekly event is open to first-time and experienced snowshoers 12 years and older.

Snowshoers can bring their own equipment or borrow a set from the refuge. The walks range easy to moderate difficulty, averaging about a mile to a mile and a half each.

The guided snowshoe walks will be held Saturdays from 2 to 3:30 p.m. and Wednesdays from noon to 1:30 p.m. through mid-March. Registration is only required if borrowing snowshoes from the refuge.

The refuge will also be hosting a full moon guided family snowshoe walk Jan. 25 from 4:30 to 6 p.m. at the refuge’s Environmental Education Center, next to the visitor center. The event is open to adults and children in second grade and above. Registration for this event is required.

For more information about these events or registration, visit the Kenai National Wildlife Refuge Facebook page.