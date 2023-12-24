Avalanche closes Seward Highway at Sterling Highway juncture

The Seward Highway remains closed at the junction with the Sterling Highway at 1 p.m. Sunday, following an avalanche a little after 8 a.m. that covered the entire road with as much as four feet of snow.

Avalanche safety gates are lowered, closing the highway from Mile 34, northwest of Upper Trail Lake, to Mile 40, near the Devil’s Pass Trailhead. The latest update from the Alaska Department of Transportation and Public Facilities, at 11:30 a.m., did not include an estimated timeframe for the road reopening. An initial estimate forecast cleanup to take as long as 12 hours. Travel is blocked between Seward, Anchorage and the central Kenai Peninsula.

Driving conditions are challenging elsewhere on the Seward Highway today, from Seward to Anchorage. An overnight snowstorm forecast to dump as much as 8 inches of new snow on the western Kenai Peninsula is tapering to light snow flurries along the highway this afternoon. But wind gusts are decreasing visibility and DOT reports that newly plowed stretches of road are icy.

Traffic is further restricted along Turnagain Arm, where DOT is conducting avalanche mitigation from Miles 83 to 89, between Portage to Girdwood, until 2 p.m.

For updates, on road conditions, visit Alaska 511.