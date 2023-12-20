Race Across Alaska to commence this week

The Race Across Alaska, a multi-distance, multi-sport winter challenge, kicks off Dec. 21. Participants can walk, run, bike, ski, swim or log other exercises, tallying as many miles as possible.

Racers can choose from eight different routes, ranging from 60 miles to 2,000 miles, that align with real distances between Alaska cities. Participants can also log miles, track progress, collect virtual badges and view rankings on the online leaderboard.

“The goal is really just to give people the athletic motivation to keep moving in those dark winter months, when we’re all struggling for mental health and for balance in life, to have that 'why,'" said race director Heather Helzer.

Proceeds from the race go to Alaska Trails, Challenge Alaska and the Nordic Skiing Association of Anchorage. Racers can choose to donate to one or all of the nonprofit organizations. Last winter, the race raised more than $55,000 from participants.

The Race Across Alaska will run until March 19. For more information or to register, visit the race’s website.