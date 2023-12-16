'Wait Wait' for December 16, 2023: Live at Carnegie with Bethenny Frankel

This week's show was recorded at Carnegie Hall in New York City, with host Peter Sagal, judge and scorekeeper Bill Kurtis, Not My Job guest Bethenny Frankel and panelists Josh Gondelman, Alzo Slade and Helen Hong. Click the audio link above to hear the whole show.

Who's Bill This Time

Shohei The Money!; Man's Planing; Dinner By Ikea

Panel Questions

A Holiday Tip From Martha Stewart

Bluff The Listener

Our panelists read three stories about something unusual happening at the barbershop, only one of the which is true.

Not My Job: We quiz Bethenny Frankel on animal husbandry

Bethenny Frankel is a business mogul, celebrated author and realty TV royalty, who first found massive fame the quintessential Real Housewife of New York. But, can she answer our questions about animal husbandry?

Panel Questions

White Claw De-Clawed; Easily Trapping A Man; Whamageddon!

Limericks

Bill Kurtis reads three news-related limericks: How Mickey Keeps It Handsome; Space Salad; CDs Are Back!

Lightning Fill In The Blank

All the news we couldn't fit anywhere else

Predictions

Our panelists predict, after Shohei Ohtani, who will be the next person to get $700 million.

