Soldotna Police respond to hit-and-run in parking lot

KDLL | By Hunter Morrison
Published December 15, 2023 at 5:52 PM AKST

The Soldotna Police Department responded to a report of a hit-and-run accident in the parking lot of the Soldotna Regional Sports Complex late at night Dec. 1. After a vehicle suspected in the accident was located, an investigation revealed that the driver, 31-year-old Jonathan Voight of Soldotna, was under the influence. He also had a juvenile in the vehicle at the time of the accident.

Voight was arrested on counts of DUI and first-degree child endangerment. He was booked into the Wildwood Pretrial Facility.
