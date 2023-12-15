Chugach closes areas to snowmachine use

Due to a lack of snow coverage, Chugach National Forest announced the closure of areas in the Glacier and Seward Ranger Districts for winter motorized use. Closed areas include a section of the forest south of the Sterling Highway in Cooper Landing, areas to the east and west of the Seward Highway north of Tern Lake, a section east of the north Johnson Pass Trailhead and a section east of the city of Seward. A large area between the cities of Girdwood and Whittier is also closed.

The closures will remain in effect until Feb. 15 unless otherwise noted. The national forest says the Placer River and Lost Lake trailheads have received adequate snowfall and are open for winter motorized use.

To view a map of the closed areas, go to the Alerts and Warnings tab for the Chugach National Forest on the U.S. Forest Service website.