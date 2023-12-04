Christmas tree cutting on the central peninsula

Last month, the Kenai National Wildlife Refuge opened its land for the harvesting of Christmas trees. The annual tradition, which runs between Thanksgiving and Christmas, allows for the chopping of white and black spruce trees anywhere on the refuge, with a few exceptions. Andy Loranger is the refuge manager.

“It’s an opportunity that we recognize that is not going to have a detrimental impact on resources,” he said. “It’s something that we can offer that’s compatible with meeting our conservation and other purposes.”

In years past, people as far as Anchorage have come to the refuge to pick out a Christmas tree. Loranger says cutting down spruce trees on the refuge poses no threat to the local ecosystem.

“A lot of times folks will conduct an activity like this and combine it with a hike,” he said. “Anytime folks can get out and enjoy the refuge, it helps build appreciation for public lands.”

Trees harvested must not exceed 20 feet in height, and must be cut with hand tools like handsaws or hatchets. They cannot be cut within 150 feet of a trail, road, campground or body of water. Harvesting along Ski Hill Road, near the Refuge Headquarters and Visitor Center, is also prohibited.

If you don’t feel like trekking deep into the woods for your next Christmas tree, one Sterling resident may also be able to help. Marie McConnell lives on 80 acres of land off of Montana Street, just a half mile from the Sterling Highway near milepost 79. She is letting the community cut down trees on her property, free of charge.

McConnell, who has lived on the property since the late 1990s, enjoys moose viewing in her backyard. She says the growth of trees on her property has blocked her view, and thought it would be a good excuse to offer something to the community.

“It was a win-win, enlightened self-interest,” McConnell said. “They get a Christmas tree that’s beautiful, for free, and I get my swamp cleared out where I can watch the baby moose.”

So far, 16 trees have been cut down on her property. McConnell says at least 25 more are free to a good home. Those interested should message her on Facebook. If necessary, McConnell can provide cutting tools.