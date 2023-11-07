A 'bazaar' guide to this year's holiday happenings

The holiday season is upon us, and with it an array of local holiday bazaars and craft fairs. Over the next month, holiday shoppers will have the chance to attend fairs in Kenai, Soldotna, Sterling and Nikiski. Below is a list of when and where these happenings will occur.

Kenai

Star of the North Lutheran Church annual bazaar, Nov. 11 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Not Your Grandma’s Christmas Bizarre at the Kenai Chamber of Commerce and Visitor Center, Nov. 19 from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Kenai Arts and Crafts Fair at Kenai Central High School, Nov. 24 and 25 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Fourth Annual Holiday Cheer Christmas Bazaar at the Old Kenai Mall, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Fridays and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturdays until Dec. 16.

Happy Holly Jolly Bazaar at the Kenai Chamber of Commerce and Visitor Center, Dec. 2 and 3 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Soldotna

SoHi Craft Fair at Soldotna High School, Nov. 11 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church’s Christmas Fair, Garage Sale and Bake Sale; Nov. 16 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. and Nov. 17 and 18 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

32nd Annual Holiday Bazaar at the Soldotna Regional Sports Complex; Nov. 17 from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m., Nov. 18 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Nov. 19 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Sterling

Christmas Craft Fair at the Sterling Senior Center, Nov. 11 and 12 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Ladies Oriental Shrine of North America Kenai Peninsula chapter’s 4th Annual Charity Christmas Bazaar at the Sterling Senior Center, Nov. 17 and 18 and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Nikiski

Christmas Comes to Nikiski craft fair at the Nikiski Community Recreation Center, Dec. 9 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.