Kenai Chamber hosts Gingerbread House Contest

The Kenai Chamber of Commerce and Visitors Center is hosting its 11th annual Gingerbread House Contest. The competition is open to all ages. Cash prizes will be awarded to a winner from each age group.

Gingerbread houses do not need to be edible to be entered, but they must incorporate gingerbread in some way. The gingerbread house base must not exceed 12 by 12 inches. Disposable bases are encouraged.

You can submit your gingerbread house now until Nov. 15. The gingerbread houses will be on view at the chamber from Nov. 16 to Dec. 15, when voting is open. Winners will be announced Dec. 21.

For more information about the Gingerbread House Contest, contact the Kenai Chamber of Commerce.