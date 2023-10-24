© 2023 KBBI
Soldotna resident dead after house fire

KDLL | By Hunter Morrison
Published October 24, 2023 at 6:06 PM AKDT
A Soldotna resident was found dead after a home fire last Thursday morning, according to Alaska State Troopers.

Central Emergency Services responded to a structure fire on Grayling Court, just off Mackey Lake Road in Soldotna, early Thursday. During firefighting efforts, Central Emergency Services say they found the body of a resident discovered inside the home.

The individual’s remains have been sent to the state medical examiner’s office for autopsy and identification. Alaska State Troopers say they’re currently investigating the origin and cause of the fire. The residence was completely destroyed.

More information will be made public as the investigation continues.

Hunter Morrison
Hunter Morrison is a news reporter at KDLL
