Soldotna Chamber welcomes amateur photographers for contest

The Soldotna Chamber of Commerce and Visitor Center is hosting its sixth annual Soldotna Photo Contest. The amateur-only competition allows casual photographers to win cash prizes and have their photograph featured in next year’s city visitor’s guide.

Photos eligible for entry must be taken within a 50-mile radius of the Soldotna area. While the contest accepts nature photography, the Soldotna Chamber hopes to see more action shots this year.

“We call them ‘up close and personal,’” said Sara Hondel, Tourism and Education Manager of the Soldotna Chamber of Commerce. “If they are out enjoying a kayak float on the Kenai River, if they’re canoeing across Arc Lake, if they are cross-country skiing or snowshoeing in the Kenai National Wildlife Refuge, if they’re on a hike and at an elevation and they’re just showing off their feet; we like that creativity and we like to show Alaskans enjoying their backyard.”

The contest is open to both locals and anyone who has visited the Kenai Peninsula. Individuals may submit up to three photographs for the competition.

Cash prizes will be awarded to the winners by the Soldotna Chamber. First prize is $100, second is $75 and third is $50.

The Soldotna Photo Contest runs until this Friday. You can find the entry form at visitsoldotna.com. Winners of the contest will be notified by November 30.