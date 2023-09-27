A closer look at Sen. Menendez's lawyer Abbe Lowell

Sen. Bob Menendez of New Jersey is being arraigned today on federal bribery charges. His defense lawyer is Abbe Lowell, the same attorney representing Hunter Biden on tax and firearm charges.

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong looks at Lowell and the task in front of him with Carrie Cohen, partner and co-chair at Morrison Foerster’s Investigations and White Collar Defense practice group. She’s former assistant U.S. attorney in the Southern District of New York.

