'Wait Wait' for September 23, 2023: With Not My Job guest John Wilson

This week's show was recorded at the Studebaker Theater in Chicago, with host Peter Sagal, official judge and scorekeeper Bill Kurtis, Not My Job guest John Wilson and panelists Joyelle Nicole Johnson, Tom Bodett, and Eugene Cordero. Click the audio link above to hear the whole show.

Who's Bill This Time

Casual Congress; Plane On the Run; The Must-Have Scan

Panel Questions

Campus Concierges

Bluff The Listener

Our panelists read three stories about a new tourist attraction in Ireland, only one of which is true.

Not My Job: We quiz How To with John Wilson's John Wilson on what NOT to do

John Wilson is the creator and star of HBO's Emmy-nominated How To with John Wilson. It's a show all about teaching you how to do basic tasks (in unique and bizarre ways), but can he answer our questions about what NOT to do?

Panel Questions

You Snooze, You Win!; Mani-Pedis In Heaven

Limericks

Bill Kurtis reads three news-related limericks: Fish Fax; Romancing the Dork; A Vision Vision Quest

Lightning Fill In The Blank

All the news we couldn't fit anywhere else

Predictions

Our panelists predict, with all the stars and influencers getting MRIs, what's the first thing we'll find inside a celebrity.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.