NYC's new short-term rentals law is already making an impact

The new laws implemented in New York City aimed at cracking down on short-term rentals are already having a huge impact on the city.

Wired reports a 70% drop in Airbnbs available in the city, while there is also a reported uptick in the number of long-term rentals in the city. However, concerns still persist about illegal short-term rentals and how the law will be policed.

Host of Public Radio’s “Full Disclosure” Roben Farzad joins to update us on the situation.

