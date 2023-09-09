Albertsons announces sale of 14 Alaska grocery stores

The grocery companies Albertsons and Kroger announced Friday they would divest more than 400 stores, including 14 in Alaska.

Albertsons Companies owns Safeway and Carrs, two of Alaska’s largest grocers, and employers. The Kroger Company owns Fred Meyer.

Albertsons and Kroger announced plans to merge and become one of the largest national grocery chains in late 2022, a plan which was met with pushback in Alaska . Critics say the merger could create fewer grocery options and job opportunities in the state. Alaska legislators asked the Federal Trade Commission to investigate the potential impact of the merger on prices.

The Kenai Peninsula is home to four of the state’s 12 Safeway stores. There is one Fred Meyer location in Soldotna.

In a press release, Albertsons said they’re selling select stores and brands to New Hampshire-based C&S Wholesale Grocers as part of the merger effort. It says no stores will close in the divestiture, employees will not lose their jobs, and all collective bargaining agreements will remain active.