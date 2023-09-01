KDLL and Peninsula Clarion candidate forums kick off next week

Starting Monday, KDLL will begin hosting a series of candidate forums in partnership with The Peninsula Clarion. We’ll have forums throughout the month of September, so that you can meet the candidates before the October municipal election and learn about their ideas for public office.

Our forum kicks off Monday with Soldotna City Council and mayoral candidates. The forum is at 6 p.m. at the Joyce K. Carver Soldotna Public Library. Then, on Thursday, we’ll host Kenai City Council candidates at the Kenai Community Library, also at 6 p.m.

In the coming weeks, candidates for the Kenai Peninsula Borough Assembly, Kenai Peninsula Borough School District Board of Education, Homer City Council, Seward City Council and borough mayor will all join us for forums.