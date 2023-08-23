© 2023 KBBI
Kenaitze releases survey about new bus system

KDLL | By Riley Board
Published August 23, 2023 at 6:41 PM AKDT
A mockup of the Kahtnu Area Transit bus.
Courtesy Photo
/
Kenaitze Indian Tribe
The Kenaitze Indian Tribe is seeking public input on its new fixed-route bus system, called Kahtnu Area Transit.

The bus will run between Sterling, Soldotna, Kenai and Nikiski. It will be open to the general public, not just tribal members. Consultants working on the project presented at a Soldotna Chamber of Commerce luncheon in June, where they promised a forthcoming service to gather input on plans for the bus.

That survey is out now. According to the tribe, Kenai, Soldotna, Sterling, Nikiski, and Kalifornsky residents, especially “current or potential users of public transportation or people with transportation needs,” are encouraged to take it. Survey results will be used to develop the route and bus stops.

The survey is available online here. Paper copies will also be distributed throughout the central peninsula. Responses are due by Sept. 11.

Kenai Peninsula News
Riley Board
Riley Board is a Report For America reporter covering rural communities on the central Kenai Peninsula for KDLL.
