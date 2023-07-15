Tsunami Warning Issued at 11:21pm AKDT

Tsunami Message Number 2

NWS National Tsunami Warning Center Palmer AK

1121 PM AKDT Sat Jul 15 2023

AKZ121-171-181-160821-

/O.CON.PAAQ.TS.W.0016.000000T0000Z-000000T0000Z/

Coastal areas between and including Kennedy Entrance,

Alaska (40 miles SW of Homer) to Unimak Pass, Alaska (80

miles NE of Unalaska)

1121 PM AKDT Sat Jul 15 2023

...THE TSUNAMI WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FOR THE COASTAL

AREAS OF ALASKA FROM KENNEDY ENTRANCE ALASKA, WHICH IS

LOCATED 40 MILES SW OF HOMER TO UNIMAK PASS ALASKA, WHICH

IS LOCATED 80 MILES NE OF UNALASKA...

If you are located in this coastal area, move inland

to higher ground.

Tsunami warnings mean that a tsunami with significant

inundation is possible or is already occurring. Tsunamis are

a series of waves dangerous many hours after initial arrival

time. The first wave may not be the largest.

At 1048 PM Alaska Daylight Time on July 15 an earthquake with

preliminary magnitude 7.4 occurred 55 miles southwest of

Sand Point Alaska.

Estimated tsunami start times for selected sites are;

Sand Point Alaska 1210 AM. AKDT. July 16.

Kodiak Alaska 1235 AM. AKDT. July 16.

Cold Bay Alaska 135 AM. AKDT. July 16.

The tsunami warning will remain in effect until further notice.

Refer to the internet site tsunami.gov for more information.

