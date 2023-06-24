Former judge arraigned on perjury charges

A former Homer judge charged with perjury made a first court appearance Friday morning, to a packed courtroom of advocates who believe there is widespread corruption in the Alaska Court System.

Former Judge Margaret Murphy, her attorney Jeffery Robinson, and special prosecutor Clint Campion all appeared in the Kenai Courthouse remotely. But the courtroom itself was packed — more than 50 members of the public, including two state legislators, filled every seat of the small courtroom, and stood in the aisle.

Murphy was charged with one felony perjury count by a Kenai grand jury in May. If convicted, she could face up to 10 years in jail and a $100,000 fine.

Riley Board / KDLL David Haeg outside the Kenai Courthouse on March 15.

The charges appear to be related to the case of David Haeg, a Soldotna man convicted for unlawful hunting in 2004. Murphy was the judge in that trial, and Haeg has long accused her of conspiring against him in the case, after she took a ride with the main witness, a state trooper. Murphy asked for the ride to get a drink from a convenience store in the small town of McGrath, where the trial was held.

Riley Board / KDLL Protesters outside the Kenai Courthouse on the morning of Wednesday, March 15.

Haeg’s case has sparked a group of advocates who support the rights of grand juries to investigate corruption in the state court system, and speak frequently at borough meetings and courthouse demonstrations.

A large group of those supporters showed up for Murphy’s arraignment Friday morning, along with State Representatives Ben Carpenter and Sarah Vance.

Thomas Matthews, an Anchorage judge assigned to the case after all three Kenai Superior Court judges recused themselves , oversaw the hearing. Robinson, Murphy’s attorney, quickly entered a not guilty plea. Murphy herself did not speak during the proceedings.

Campion, the prosecutor, did not set bail, and just requested that Murphy make all court appearances and stay in contact with her attorney.

Outside the courthouse, Haeg said the arraignment means a lot to him and the other attendees.

“I think this is validation for the Alaska public that indeed there is something wrong, and it may be very, very wrong,” he said.

Some supporters drove from as far as Talkeetna for the 10-minute hearing. After gathering outside the courthouse for some conversation, the grand jury advocates headed to a pre-planned celebration at a local Mexican restaurant.

Murphy’s next appearance is set for Aug. 11 at 10 a.m. in the Kenai Courthouse.