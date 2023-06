A Nikiski teen was killed in a motor vehicle incident Saturday. According to an Alaska State Troopers report, at 11:17 p.m. Saturday, troopers were notified that someone had fallen from a moving vehicle in Nikiski and was seriously injured. Life-saving measures by emergency responders were not successful. Troopers say 18-year-old Justin Martin, of Nikiski, had fallen from a vehicle being operated by a 16-year-old. Investigation is ongoing.