© 2023 KBBI
Chris Kincaid photo.jpeg
AM 890 and kbbi.org: Serving the Kenai Peninsula
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Woman charged with letting dog harass moose

KDLL | By Riley Board
Published March 27, 2023 at 5:04 PM AKDT
tustumena lodge.jpg
Riley Board
/
KDLL
The Tustumena Lodge in Kasilof.

A woman was charged in Kasilof earlier this month for letting her dog harass a moose until it died.

Trina Bishop, 62, was contacted by Alaska Wildlife Troopers for her actions outside the Tustumena Lodge around 5 p.m. on March 11, according to charging documents.

The documents say Bishop intentionally let her dog out of her car to harass a moose, who was stuck in tall snow and unable to leave or defend itself. The dog attacked the moose“viciously,” according to the report. The moose died as a result.

Bishop is charged with a misdemeanor for prohibited conduct. Her arraignment is scheduled for April 11 at the Kenai Courthouse.

Tags
Kenai Peninsula News
Riley Board
Riley Board is a Report For America reporter covering rural communities on the central Kenai Peninsula for KDLL.
See stories by Riley Board
KTMA logo
Support for KDLL's Report For America Coverage comes from Kenai Mountains-Turnagain Arm National Heritage Area
Find out more