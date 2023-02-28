Nearly a foot of snow expected during mid-week winter storm

The western Kenai Peninsula is under a winter weather advisory, which started Tuesday morning and ends Wednesday morning. The National Weather Service says the storm could bring close to a foot of snow accumulation to the peninsula.

Christian Landry is a forecaster with the National Weather Service office in Anchorage.

“The primary threat of this storm is gonna be heavy snow intensity and significant snow accumulations for many areas, with the potential for blowing snow and localized blizzard conditions,” Landry said.

He said Kenai, Soldotna and Sterling can expect 10 inches of snow. Cooper Landing will likely see about eight inches, while Moose Pass can expect 10 and Seward may get seven to nine. Kasilof could see nine inches, Ninilchik will likely see 10 inches, and Clam Gulch will see 10 to 11.

“The western corridor of the Sterling Highway from around Anchor Point to Kenai, that is going to be the brunt, the worst of the conditions,” he said.

Landry said travel along this stretch could be very difficult. Blowing snow will reduce visibility as snow is suspended in the air — which can happen even after snow has stopped falling, if there is snow on the ground and wind is powerful enough.

Landry also cautions drivers about wind gusts of 20 to 30 miles-an-hour close to Cook Inlet, and potential white-out conditions.