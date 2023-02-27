© 2023 KBBI
Chris Kincaid photo.jpeg
AM 890 and kbbi.org: Serving the Kenai Peninsula
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Newspapers drop 'Dilbert' over creator's racist remarks

By Anastasia Tsioulcas
Published February 27, 2023 at 12:44 PM AKST

Newspapers across the country have dropped the comic strip Dilbert after the creator made a series of racist remarks.

Copyright 2023 NPR

Anastasia Tsioulcas
Anastasia Tsioulcas is a reporter on NPR's Arts desk. She is intensely interested in the arts at the intersection of culture, politics, economics and identity, and primarily reports on music. Recently, she has extensively covered gender issues and #MeToo in the music industry, including backstage tumult and alleged secret deals in the wake of sexual misconduct allegations against megastar singer Plácido Domingo; gender inequity issues at the Grammy Awards and the myriad accusations of sexual misconduct against singer R. Kelly.
See stories by Anastasia Tsioulcas