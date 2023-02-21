© 2023 KBBI
Micciche wins mayor’s race, no runoff required

KDLL | By Sabine Poux
Published February 21, 2023 at 11:24 PM AKST
Newly elected Kenai Peninsula Borough Mayor Peter Micciche shakes hands with his campaign manager, Joe Rizzo, as the borough assembly certified the election Tuesday night.

With all votes in, Soldotna’s Peter Micciche has been declared winner of the special election for Kenai Peninsula Borough mayor.

Micciche, a former Soldotna mayor and Alaska State Senate President, won more than half of all votes, with 51.6% — meaning no March runoff election is necessary.

The certification was announced during the end of a more than five-hour Kenai Peninsula Borough Assembly meeting Tuesday, and comes one week after election day. But even after in-person ballots were cast last Tuesday, the borough was waiting to receive and count absentee ballots and ballots from the borough’s by-mail precincts, which were counted by the canvass board earlier today.

With those votes tallied, Micciche held a strong lead over his opponents. Linda Farnsworth-Hutchings came in second place, with almost 20% of the vote. Robert Wall, a write-in candidate, came in third, with 12.1%.

David Carey brought in 11% and Zachary Hamilton had 4.6%. Voter turnout borough wide was 13.1%, with more than 7,100 ballots cast.

Micciche will serve through the next regularly scheduled municipal election, in October.

KDLL is speaking with Micciche tomorrow on Kenai Conversation — Wednesday morning at 10.

Riley Board contributed reporting.

Sabine Poux
Sabine Poux is the news director at KDLL. Originally from New York, she's lived and reported in Argentina and Vermont, where she fell in love with local news. She covers all things central peninsula but is especially interested in stories related to energy and fishing. She'd love to hear your ideas at spoux@kdll.org.
