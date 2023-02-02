Mysterious snow pile blocks beach access in Ninilchik

Wayside Road is a beach access street for the Deep Creek State Recreation Area, a popular fishing spot with sweeping views of Ninilchik. It's a steep pathway, ordinarily just a turn off from the Sterling Highway.

But last week, members of a local road conditions Facebook group noted a huge pile of snow blocking access to the road. The snow looked like it had been pushed across the highway, piled an impassable nine or 10 feet high, and filled with dirt and twigs.

The road is managed by Alaska State Parks, but even they were stumped. Jack Blackwell, the state parks superintendent for the Kenai region, said the department usually leaves the road accessible so beachgoers can drive it, at their own risk. Last week, he said he would investigate the issue.

Meanwhile, on Facebook, everyone had their own theories. Some commenters suspected an individual had illegally barricaded the road, or that the state’s Department of Transportation had blocked it because it’s not maintained in the winter.

Nobody lives there in the off-season, and although there is a business there, it’s only open in the summer. Still, commenters on Facebook were curious, some saying the pile ruined their plans to go to the beach.

Riley Board / KDLL The snow pile, viewed from the north.

One pointed out ambulances could no longer access the area, while another replied concisely, “nut jobs being nut jobs.” Others sarcastically suggested jumping the pile. Commenting was eventually turned off by a moderator.

And then, on Tuesday, it was gone.

“DOT has removed the berm, they did so on Monday night,” Blackwell said Wednesday, confirming the pile had finally been removed.

Turns out — it was a mistake. Justin Shelby, a spokesperson for DOT, said it was his department that blocked the road.

“That was a miscommunication on our end, at DOT,” he said.

Shelby said the miscommunication arose because DOT usually blocks its unmaintained winter roads, like a portion of Fishhook Road in Hatcher Pass.

He said when state parks told his department they wanted the road open, DOT removed the snow.

Blackwell said drivers are now welcome to use the road, as long as they’re cautious.

“The public may access the beach if they choose to do so but the road is not maintained by state parks or DOT,” he said.

That means those who want to brave the steep road and winter weather can now finally get their day at the beach.