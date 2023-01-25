Homer Electric looking for new board members

The Kenai Peninsula’s energy co-operative is now looking for candidates to fill three open seats on its board of directors.

Homer Electric Association is accepting applications for its nine-member board through March 3. There's one seat open in each representative district: including District 1, representing Kenai, Nikiski and parts of Soldotna; District 2, representing Soldotna, Sterling and Kasilof; And District 3, which spans Kasilof, Homer and Seldovia.

The new board members will replace Jim Duffield in District 1, C.O. Rudstrom in District 2 and Jim Levine in District 3, whose terms all expire this year.

Prospective candidates must fill out candidate packets and get signatures from at least 15 current HEA members in their district. You can find the packet at the HEA offices in Kenai or Homer, or on the co-op’s website .

HEA members will then vote on the new board. Online and by-mail voting for members will open at the end of March, with in-person voting and the final results to be announced at the May 4 annual meeting at Soldotna High School.