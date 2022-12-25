Candlelight Carols: A capella holiday music performed by Homer High School's Swing Choir
This program was recorded live on December 15, 2022 at The Mariner Theater at Homer High School. The program hosts are choir members Leah Evans and Thea Person.
Alto
-Ava Johnson
-Thea Person
-Amber Gilbreath
-Leah Evans
Soprano
-Kayla Kalafut
-Lillihanna Elkington-Wood
Tenor
-Seth Hammond
-Adgel Chandler
Bass
-Jacob Thompson
-Warren Baxter
The Homer High School Swing Choir sings under the direction of Kyle Schneider.
Act I
Fum, Fum, Fum
Arr: Alice Parker and Robert Shaw
Touro-louro-louro!
Arr: Alice Parker and Robert Shaw
Il Est Né
Arr: Alice Parker
Sing We Now of Christmas
Arr: Fred Prentice
In the Bleak Midwinter
Arr Jay Rouse
Ding Dong! Merrily on High!
Arr: Ed Lojeski
We Three Kings
Arr: Darmon Meader
Swingin’ Jingle Bells
Arr: Ed Wells
Riu, Riu, Chiu
Arr: Anonymous
Featuring soloists: Leah Evans, Thea Person, Jacob Thompson, Kayla Kalafut, Amber Gilbreath, Seth Hammond, and Warren Baxter
God Rest Ye Merry, Gentlemen
Arr: Richard Donohue
Carol
Arr: Donna G. Schultz
Featuring soloists: Ava Johnson, Kayla Kalafut, Amber Gilbreath, Leah Evans, and Lillihanna Elkington-Wood
Caroling Caroling
Arr: Michele Weir
Est Ist Ein’ Ros’ Entsprungen
Arr: John Leavit
Ding-a Ding-a Ding
Arr: Greg Gilpin
The Sleigh (Á la Russe)
Arr: Richard Kountz
Act II
Gloucestershire Wassail
Arr: Paul Brandvik
Sleigh Bells
Arr: Earlene Rentz
Sebastopol Carol
Arr: Gerald Kilbrios and Gary Potter
Featuring soloists: Adgel Chandler, Amber Gilbreath, Seth Hammond, Leah Evans, Warren Baxter, and Jacob Thompson
Carol of the Bells
Arr: Pentatonix
A Carol for to Sing!
Arr: Greg Gilpin
Holly Carol
Arr: Jan Reese
Dormi, Dormi, O Bel Bambin
Arr: Robert Decormier
Featuring soloists: Leah Evans and Thea Person
Silver Bells
Arr: Mac Huff
Festival of Lights
Attributed to the Lamplight Carolers
Deck the Halls in ⅞
Arr: James McKelvy
The Twelve Days of Christmas
Arr: Tom Mitchell
Copyright 2022 KBBI