Local News

Candlelight Carols: A capella holiday music performed by Homer High School's Swing Choir

KBBI
Published December 25, 2022 at 9:05 AM AKST
candlelight

This program was recorded live on December 15, 2022 at The Mariner Theater at Homer High School. The program hosts are choir members Leah Evans and Thea Person.

Alto

-Ava Johnson

-Thea Person

-Amber Gilbreath

-Leah Evans

Soprano

-Kayla Kalafut

-Lillihanna Elkington-Wood

Tenor

-Seth Hammond

-Adgel Chandler

Bass

-Jacob Thompson

-Warren Baxter

The Homer High School Swing Choir sings under the direction of Kyle Schneider.

Act I

Fum, Fum, Fum

Arr: Alice Parker and Robert Shaw

Touro-louro-louro!

Arr: Alice Parker and Robert Shaw

Il Est Né

Arr: Alice Parker

Sing We Now of Christmas

Arr: Fred Prentice

In the Bleak Midwinter

Arr Jay Rouse

Ding Dong! Merrily on High!

Arr: Ed Lojeski

We Three Kings

Arr: Darmon Meader

Swingin’ Jingle Bells

Arr: Ed Wells

Riu, Riu, Chiu

Arr: Anonymous

Featuring soloists: Leah Evans, Thea Person, Jacob Thompson, Kayla Kalafut, Amber Gilbreath, Seth Hammond, and Warren Baxter

God Rest Ye Merry, Gentlemen

Arr: Richard Donohue

Carol

Arr: Donna G. Schultz

Featuring soloists: Ava Johnson, Kayla Kalafut, Amber Gilbreath, Leah Evans, and Lillihanna Elkington-Wood

Caroling Caroling

Arr: Michele Weir

Est Ist Ein’ Ros’ Entsprungen

Arr: John Leavit

Ding-a Ding-a Ding

Arr: Greg Gilpin

The Sleigh (Á la Russe)

Arr: Richard Kountz

Act II

Gloucestershire Wassail

Arr: Paul Brandvik

Sleigh Bells

Arr: Earlene Rentz

Sebastopol Carol

Arr: Gerald Kilbrios and Gary Potter

Featuring soloists: Adgel Chandler, Amber Gilbreath, Seth Hammond, Leah Evans, Warren Baxter, and Jacob Thompson

Carol of the Bells

Arr: Pentatonix

A Carol for to Sing!

Arr: Greg Gilpin

Holly Carol

Arr: Jan Reese

Dormi, Dormi, O Bel Bambin

Arr: Robert Decormier

Featuring soloists: Leah Evans and Thea Person

Silver Bells

Arr: Mac Huff

Festival of Lights

Attributed to the Lamplight Carolers

Deck the Halls in ⅞

Arr: James McKelvy

The Twelve Days of Christmas

Arr: Tom Mitchell

