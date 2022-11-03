Pilot unions reject contract proposals, consider strikes

American Airlines pilots’ union rejected an agreement for a new contract Wednesday, the latest in a series of setbacks in labor talks across major U.S. airlines. The rejection comes a day after United Airlines pilots turned down a proposal and Delta pilots voted in favor of striking. It could spell disaster for the industry and passengers if resolutions are not reached.

