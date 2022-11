Here & Now hosts Robin Young and Deepa Fernandes discuss the latest on tight midterm election races with Democratic strategist Yvette Simpson, who is watching get-out-the-vote efforts in Georgia, and Republican strategist Lorna Romero Ferguson, who is based in Arizona.

