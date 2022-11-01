Music legend Julie Andrews and daughter Emma Walton Hamilton note history of 'Do Re Mi' in new book

Here & Now‘s Robin Young speaks with musical icon Julie Andrews and her daughter Emma Walton Hamilton. The two wrote a kid’s book “The First Notes: The Story of Do, Re, Mi” which tells the story of the 11th-century monk who invented a system of musical notation that we use today.

“The First Notes: The Story of Do, Re, Mi” cover. (Courtesy of Little, Brown and Company)

Book excerpt: ‘The First Notes: The Story of Do, Re, Mi’

By Julie Andrews and Emma Walton Hamilton

