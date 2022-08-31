This summer's weather-impacted travel chaos will become the norm as climate worsens

Experts are warning that travel cancellations and delays caused by extreme weather conditions will become the norm in future years as the climate crisis worsens and natural disasters become more common.

Is there anything that can be done by the government or airlines to combat this? And what are airlines doing now to curb their carbon footprint?

Here & Now‘s transportation analyst Seth Kaplan has the latest with host Peter O’Dowd.

