American Airlines to purchase 20 Boom Supersonic jets

Published August 17, 2022 at 8:33 AM AKDT

Commercial supersonic transatlantic travel took a big step forward on Thursday as American Airlines became the third carrier to place an order for a set of Boom Supersonic jets. The jets are set to be ready for passengers before 2030 and will half the time it currently takes to cross the Atlantic.

Here & Now‘s transportation analyst Seth Kaplan joins host Celeste Headlee for the latest.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.