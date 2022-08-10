Florida schools begin new year amid confusion over sex education law

Classes begin on Wednesday in many public school districts across Florida amid widespread confusion over the state’s Parental Rights in Education law, dubbed the Don’t Say Gay law by opponents, which went into effect July 1.

Here & Now‘s Jane Clayson speaks with Andrew Spar, president of the Florida Education Association.

