Rescue effort underway after fiery blast at a Ukraine shopping center killed 18

Published June 28, 2022 at 8:20 AM AKDT
Workers are seen clearing the rubbles of the Amstor mall, the day after it was hit by a Russian missile strike according to Ukrainian authorities in Kremenchuk. (Genya Savilov/Getty Images)
Ukraine officials say Russian missiles struck a shopping center in Eastern Ukraine leaving at least 18 people dead and dozens injured. Many international leaders are describing it as a war crime. A United Nations spokesperson called the strike on civilians “utterly deplorable.”

Here & Now‘s Susan Davis speaks with NPR international correspondent Emily Feng.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.