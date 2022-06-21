© 2022 KBBI
AM 890 and kbbi.org: Serving the Kenai Peninsula
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Republican political rhetoric heats up this election season

Published June 21, 2022 at 9:52 AM AKDT
Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens addresses the crowd at Chesed Shel Emeth Cemetery on Feb. 22, 2017 in University City, Missouri. (Michael Thomas/ Getty Images)
Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens addresses the crowd at Chesed Shel Emeth Cemetery on Feb. 22, 2017 in University City, Missouri. (Michael Thomas/ Getty Images)

Former Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens, who is running for U.S. Senate, has been heavily criticized for a new campaign video in which he holds a shotgun and, with a team of armed men with assault rifles, storms into a house to hunt down so-called RINOS – “Republicans in name only.”

This follows a recent Texas Republican state convention where delegates formally declared President Biden’s 2020 election win illegitimate.

Republican strategist Matt Mackowiak, president of the Potomac Strategy Group, discusses the Republican Party platform heading into the midterms and beyond.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.