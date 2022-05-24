Russia's war takes an environmental toll on Ukraine

In Ukraine, we’re seeing not only the devastating human toll of the Russian invasion — but also the environmental toll.

An area called the Black Sea Biosphere Reserve in the south is home to migrating birds, dolphins and endangered species. Russian forces sparked fires large enough to be seen from space there.

Nevertheless, young Ukrainian activists do see silver linings for a greener future.

Host Scott Tong speaks with Erika Weinthal, professor of environmental and public policy at Duke University.

