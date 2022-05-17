What's behind the crypto crash — and what the tech stock cool-off means for the economy

Tech stocks have entered bear market territory, and some startups have started firing workers. Venture capital is pulling back from its decade-long bonanza of investing in what has been called “the end of a cycle.” And cryptocurrency markets are down after the collapse of a so-called stablecoin.

