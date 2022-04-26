Scientists find wildflower Gasteranthus extinctus is still alive despite its name

Nearly four decades after its last sighting, a bright orange South American wildflower showed its colors once again.

As its name implies, the Gasteranthus extinctus was thought to have been wiped out due to extensive deforestation in Ecuador.

But scientists on a research trip to the country last year found the plant, very much alive.

Here & Now speaks with one of the lead researchers, Dawson White, a postdoctoral research fellow at the Field Museum in Chicago.

