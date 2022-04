The Justice Department has appealed a judge’s ruling that struck down federal mask mandates. It’s a risky move, as the case could go to the Supreme Court, which may overturn the government’s authority to respond to public health emergencies.

Larry Gostin, global health law professor at Georgetown University, joins us.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.