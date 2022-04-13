© 2022 KBBI
AM 890 and kbbi.org: Serving the Kenai Peninsula
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

California's reparations task force will meet in person for the first time in a year

KQED | By Sara Hossaini
Published April 13, 2022 at 1:03 AM AKDT

California's first-in-the-nation Reparations Task Force is determining exactly how Black residents have been harmed by the legacy of slavery. The two-day event begins Wednesday.

Copyright 2022 KQED

Sara Hossaini
Sara Hossaini is a reporter for Wyoming Public Radio. She holds a bachelor's degree in broadcast journalism from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. She brings a blend of documentary journalism and public interest communications experience developed through her work as a nonprofit multimedia consultant and Associate Producer on national PBS documentary films through groups such as the Center for Asian American Media, Fenton Communications and The Working Group. She likes to travel, to get her hands in the dirt and to explore her creative side through music, crafts and dance.
See stories by Sara Hossaini