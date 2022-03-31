© 2022 KBBI
AM 890 and kbbi.org: Serving the Kenai Peninsula
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

One of the country's fastest changing political landscapes is in suburban Atlanta

WABE 90.1 | By Sam Gringlas
Published March 31, 2022 at 1:05 AM AKDT

Georgia state lawmakers usually rubber stamp local redistricting maps. But this year in rapidly diversifying Gwinnett County, the GOP is drawing a local map that favors its own candidates.

Copyright 2022 90.1 WABE

Sam Gringlas
Sam Gringlas is a journalist at NPR's All Things Considered. In 2020, he helped cover the presidential election with NPR's Washington Desk and has also reported for NPR's business desk covering the workforce. He's produced and reported with NPR from across the country, as well as China and Mexico, covering topics like politics, trade, the environment, immigration and breaking news. He started as an intern at All Things Considered after graduating with a public policy degree from the University of Michigan, where he was the managing news editor at The Michigan Daily. He's a native Michigander.
See stories by Sam Gringlas