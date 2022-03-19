'Wait Wait' for March 19, 2022: With Not My Job guest Zazie Beetz

This week's show was recorded remotely with host Peter Sagal, official judge and scorekeeper Bill Kurtis, Not My Job guest Zazie Beetz and panelists Roy Blount Jr., Helen Hong and Mo Rocca. Click the audio link above to hear the whole show.

Who's Bill This Time

Chaos on the Clock; Shrinkage In The News; and A Hotel In A Galaxy Far Far Away

Panel Questions

Bring Your Own Mug

Bluff The Listener

Our panelists tell three stories about someone insisting that something funny is actually very serious ... only one of which is true.

Not My Job: We ask Zazie Beetz about Charlie Watts' Sassy Beats

One of the stars of Atlanta, Zazie Beetz, plays our game called "Zazie Beetz, meet Sassy Beats!" Three stories about Rolling Stones drummer Charlie Watts.

Panel Questions

Dinner Party Foul; Locally Sourced and Squished Meals

Limericks

Bill Kurtis reads three news-related limericks: Pasta Disasta; Kitchen Mistakes Made Good; and Manly Moves.

Lightning Fill In The Blank

All the news we couldn't fit anywhere else.

Predictions

With rampant Shrinkflation, our panelists predict what will be the next thing we notice is getting smaller.

