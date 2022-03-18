High levels of lead detected in water of Montana public schools

Contaminated drinking water in Flint and Benton Harbor, Michigan, has understandably caused Americans to scrutinize what comes out of our taps nationwide.

In Montana, that includes schools. Partial testing finds that about half of their schools have lead in the water.

Host Scott Tong speaks with Katheryn Houghton, the Montana correspondent for Kaiser Health News.

