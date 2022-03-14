Salary shock: Some college grads now earn $100,000 in first job

Recent college grads entering big tech, finance and consulting firms are now earning upward of $100,000. It’s a big shock for their colleagues who came in at a much lower salary.

Callum Borchers, a columnist for The Wall Street Journal, explains why firms have bumped up starting salaries and how it’s stirring up grumblings among colleagues.

