Families reach $73 million settlement with gunmaker of rifle used in Sandy Hook shooting

The families of nine victims in the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting have reached a landmark $73 million settlement with the manufacturer of the rifle used in the 2012 attack.

Mark Barden, a plaintiff in the case against Remington Arms, shares his reaction to the settlement which was years in the making. Barden lost his son Daniel in the shooting and is the co-founder of Sandy Hook Promise, a non-profit dedicated to preventing gun violence and advocating for reform.

