Scientists announce breakthrough in nuclear fusion, but practical applications still far off

The JET laboratory based in the U.K. has announced a record-setting amount of energy extracted from fusion together two hydrogen atoms. The research into the energy, however, has been plagued by funding issues, and powering America with fusion energy is still a dream.

Host Scott Tong speaks with Michael Webber, professor in energy resources at the University of Texas, Austin, about the breakthrough.

