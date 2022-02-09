What the record number of LGBTQ Olympic athletes in Beijing means around the world

A record number of at least 36 out LGBTQ athletes are competing in the Beijing Winter Olympics.

While their presence on the world stage may inspire acceptance in their home countries, it may not mean as much in China — where there are no discrimination protections for these communities.

We take a look at how the athletes are faring so far with Cyd Zeigler, co-founder of Outsports.

