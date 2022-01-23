© 2022 KBBI
AM 890 and kbbi.org: Serving the Kenai Peninsula
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Politics chat: Facing blockers in Congress, Biden goes directly to the people

By Tamara Keith
Published January 23, 2022 at 3:59 AM AKST

We look at President Biden's pivot the past week, from focusing on legislation and negotiating with Congress to focusing on communicating directly with American voters.

Copyright 2022 NPR

Tamara Keith
Tamara Keith has been a White House correspondent for NPR since 2014 and co-hosts the NPR Politics Podcast, the top political news podcast in America. Keith has chronicled the Trump administration from day one, putting this unorthodox presidency in context for NPR listeners, from early morning tweets to executive orders and investigations. She covered the final two years of the Obama presidency, and during the 2016 presidential campaign she was assigned to cover Hillary Clinton. In 2018, Keith was elected to serve on the board of the White House Correspondents' Association.
See stories by Tamara Keith