Dances, chicken wings, vaccines: Toronto strip clubs fight COVID-19, stigmas by offering shots

Published January 13, 2022 at 8:40 AM AKST
Maggie's Toronto Sex Workers Action Project team at Filmores. (Courtesy)
Last July, Maggie’s Toronto Sex Workers Action Project — an organization run for and by sex workers — began organizing vaccine clinics in strip clubs and other locations around the city.

Through partnerships with local health organizations, they’ve helped vaccinate more than 3,000 people to date.

Ellie Ade Kur, a clinic organizer and board member at Maggie’s, joins host Tonya Mosley.

Click here for more resources from Maggie’s.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.