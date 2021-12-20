Former GOP chair in Georgia weighs in on governor's race, challenges for Republicans

The primary election for Georgia’s next governor is still months away. But already there are several Republicans who have entered the race to challenge incumbent Brian Kemp.

The eventual candidate will likely face Democrat Stacey Abrams, who announced her second run earlier this month after losing by a narrow margin the first time she ran for governor in 2018.

Here & Now‘s Tonya Mosley learns more about how Republicans are thinking about engaging their base and bringing in new supporters to the fold with Chuck Clay, a former Republican state senator and former Chair of the Republican Party of Georgia.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

